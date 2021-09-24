Kansas man pleads guilty to stealing $3,200 mower from teenager

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth man pleads guilty to stealing a $3,200 lawnmower from a 13-year-old. The plea comes less than a month after the crime.

Friday morning Harry Tolbert, 59, admitted taking the Cub Cadet zero turn riding lawn mower. Police said they interviewed witnesses and watched video recorded on a doorbell on Aug 31. Investigators said the video showed Tolbert driving away on the mower. You can watch it in the above video player.

The Leavenworth County Attorney said Tolbert is also accused of stealing another lawnmower.

Tolbert will be sentenced on Oct. 27, for stealing the Cub Cadet. According to sentencing guidelines he faces more than a year in prison and will also be ordered to pay full restitution.