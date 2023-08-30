LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth, Kansas man is sentenced after being charged and found guilty of child sex abuse and conspiring with fellow inmates to have two of his victims murdered.

Steven Manczuk, 40, was sentenced Wednesday to serve three life sentences, plus 4 years and 11 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

On July 19, a Leavenworth County jury found Manczuk guilty of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, and solicitation to commit capital murder.

Those crimes happened between the years 2010 and 2013 when the victims were under the age of 14, according to court records.

According to a news release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, Manczuk received sentences of life in prison for the charges of aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, and rape. Manczuk received a sentence of 4 years and 11 months for solicitation to commit capital murder. The life sentences for aggravated sodomy and rape will run consecutively, while the life sentence for sexual exploitation of a child and solicitation to commit capital murder will run concurrently.

The FBI first began investigating Manczuk in May of 2020 after the FBI’s Detroit Division connected him to an online conversation with a man being investigated in Michigan.

In July of 2011, Manczuk used a Skype account under the name “steve.manczuck83” to share child pornography pictures with the man. FBI agents say Manczuk also told the man he had access to a child to sexually abuse.

In June 2021, FBI Detroit notified the FBI Kansas City office and began investigating Manczuk for the suspected sexual abuse of minors. During the investigation, victims came forward and described to agents the crimes that had been committed against them.

Those victim descriptions matched the images discovered by the FBI and Manczuk was later arrested.