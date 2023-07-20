LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth man avoids prison after his child was injured while playing with a gun.

Andrew Orser, 29, pleaded guilty last month to three counts of endangering a child, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of marijuana.

A judge sentenced Orser to serve 24 months of probation.

Officers arrested Orser in November after responded to a call at his home in Leavenworth.

When they arrived, officers found Orser’s young child suffering from a gunshot injury. They determined Orser left the loaded handgun on the living room floor below an end table. The child found the gun and fired it.

According to court documents, Orser told investigators he turned on “Paw Patrol” and then went to his bedroom to watch a movie.

He said he heard a loud noise and the young child crying. When Orser returned to the living room, he found that the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to court documents.

During the investigation, detectives found marijuana, a bong, hemp rolling papers, torches, and a grinder in the home’s living room, according to the paperwork.