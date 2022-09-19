TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas man was sentenced on Monday to nearly six years in prison for performing autopsies illegally.

Shawn Lynn Parcells, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in May 2022 and received five years and nine months in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Parcells lived in both Leawood and Topeka.

Court documents show that in July of 2016, Parcells, acting as the owner of National Autopsy Services, LLC, convinced a client that he was qualified to conduct an autopsy based on the false credentials. The client paid Parcells $5,000 and received an emailed copy of a final report from Parcells.

Last month, the Kansas Attorney General permanently banned Parcells from doing business in the state and ordered him to pay $250,000 in restitution after being convicted by a jury in November 2021.

Parcells’ businesses that operate under the names Parcells Forensic Pathology Group LLC; ParCo-Parcells and Company, LLC; and National Autopsy and Tissue Recovery Services, Inc., were also banned from Kansas.

The corporations were ordered to pay $254,762.98 in restitution to 82 consumers related to private autopsy services. Parcells and the corporations were also ordered to pay a $200,000 penalty for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, as well as a $200,000 penalty for violation of the Kansas False Claims Act related to coroner ordered autopsy services provided to Wabaunsee County, and ordered to pay Wabaunsee County $49,600 in damages. Parcells and the corporations were also ordered to pay $60,000 in investigative and receivership fees.

Court documents also show that between May 2016 and May 2019, Parcells used NAS to obtain fees from more than 350 clients for a total amount of $1,166,000. In most cases, Parcells failed to provide an authentic completed report.

The FBI and the Office of the Kansas Attorney General investigated the case.

