LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A judge sentenced a Leavenworth man to prison for pointing a gun at a law enforcement officer.

Chase Garnett, 24, will spend three years in prison.

Lansing police arrested Garnett in September after someone called about a man driving around pointing a gun at people.

When they arrived, officers said they noticed someone in the car littering. They tried to pull over the car, but the driver refused to stop.

An officer chased after the car. Court documents show the officer witnessed a person lean out of the car and point a gun at him. The person was later identified at Garnett.

