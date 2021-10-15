Kansas man sentenced for ramming off-duty Leavenworth officer with car

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 37-year-old Topeka man was sentenced Friday to over 2 years in prison for ramming an off-duty police officer with his car in 2019.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Dean Edward Conner was sentenced to 2 years and 7 months for aggravated battery, driving while a habitual violator and transporting an open container.

In February 2019, an off-duty Leavenworth police officer was on her way home in an unmarked police car.

She saw the driver of a Black Jeep Renegade speeding and driving erratically on South 4th Street. The officer contacted the non-emergency dispatch line to request an on-duty officer respond to the vehicle, citing concerns for public safety.

The off-duty officer followed the suspect driver, giving dispatch updates as to his location.

The suspect driver came to a stop on Wilson Street and the driver, identified as Conner, got out and urinated on the side of the road.

The off-duty officer was still in her vehicle a block away. She approached Conner, still in her vehicle and attempted to get his attention.

Conner got back into the Renegade and began to reverse at a high rate of speed, towards the officer.

The officer had to put her vehicle in reverse to avoid being hit, for over a block. She was able to turn around but Conner continued to follow her in the Renegade, striking the back of her vehicle twice and causing significant property damage.

Conner was found nearby on the VA campus.

“We are lucky to have some of the best law enforcement,” Thompson said. “The fact that even while off-duty, they are willing to put themselves in harms way to protect our community shows their dedication to keep all of us safe.”