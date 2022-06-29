PAOLA, Kan. — A 27-year-old Kansas man was sentenced Wednesday to over two years in federal prison and over a year of supervised release for threatening a Black man with a knife because of the man’s race, in order to intimidate and interfere with the man’s right to fair housing.

According to the court documents, on Sept. 11, 2019, Colton Donner was driving through a residential area of Paola, Kansas, when he saw the victim walking on the sidewalk.

Donner stopped, got out of the car, and approached the victim while brandishing a knife. Donner threatened the victim, yelled racial slurs, and told the victim that Paola is a “white town.”

“Racially-motivated threats and violence have no place in our society today,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. “This sentence should send a strong message to perpetrators of violent hate-fueled acts that they will be held accountable for their crimes. Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure living in their communities, without being subject to racially-motivated crimes seeking to drive them from their homes or neighborhoods.”

Donner pleaded guilty in federal court back in February.

