ALMA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 43-year-old man accused of illegally performing autopsies in Kansas has been sentenced to jail.

A Wabaunsee County judge has sentenced Shawn Parcells to serve 12 months in the county jail and 12 months probation. It follows his Nov. 4, 2021, conviction on three counts of misdemeanor criminal desecration and three counts of theft.

A jury found that Parcells unlawfully obtained money from Wabaunsee County to perform three autopsies. In addition, he had unauthorized control of the bodies and performed autopsies. State law requires autopsies to be performed by a pathologist, which Parcells is not.

In a separate civil case, Parcells and the companies he operated have been permanently banned from doing business in Kansas. He was also ordered to pay over $250,000 in restitution to 82 clients over his private autopsy services, over $49,000 in damages to Wabaunsee County, and $400,000 in civil penalties for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and the Kansas False Claims Act.

In September, Parcells was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for engaging in a wire fraud scheme. He will serve the 12-month county jail sentence after his release from federal custody.