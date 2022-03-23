LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Kansas man was sentenced to more than 27-years in prison for raping a 10-year-old victim.

Jonathan Leenardo, 37, of Leavenworth, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of rape.

Court documents show the crimes happened at a Leavenworth home on Feb. 24, 2021. Leenardo knew the victim’s family and spent a lot of time around the child.

The victim told her mother what happened and she notified police about the crime.

Leenardo will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

