Kansas man struck, killed on I-70 in Kansas City early Saturday, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, police said.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Pittman Road. According to a crash report from Kansas City police, the victim’s car, a Chrysler sedan, was stopped in the outside lane of traffic after experiencing a tire blowout.

Police said the driver of a westbound tractor-trailer tried to swerve around the Chrysler and then struck the man, who was standing nearby. The tractor-trailer then ran off the right shoulder and overturned.

The driver of the Chrysler died at the scene. He has been identified by police as a 28-year-old man from Osawatomie, Kansas. The victim’s name has not been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not reported to be injured. A passenger in the tractor-trailer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

I-70 was closed at Blue Ridge Boulevard for about two hours as police investigated early Saturday. The interstate has since been reopened.

