Kansas man uses Facebook messenger to solicit 13-year-old girl

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The prison sentence for a Leavenworth man is almost as long as he’s been alive.

A judge sentenced 19-year-old Jake Thompson to 18 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a 13-year-old girl.

Prosecutors said Thompson used Facebook messenger to contact the teenager in October 2020. Court records show he then asked her to preform explicit sexual acts. The victim’s adult sister contacted police about the crime. Investigators were able to recover the messages and show the crime took place.

Thompson is accused of committing the crime when he was already out on bond for allegedly trying to flee from officers in Greenwood, Kansas. The 18-year sentence will run consecutively to the sentence received from the Greenwood case.