LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 37-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas man has been sentenced to over three years in jail in connection to the March 2020 death of Adam Wheeler.

Justen Michael McCarter was sentenced Thursday to three years and six months for involuntary manslaughter and possession of a stolen motorcycle.

Court documents say on March 1, 2020, Wheeler was crossing the street at 12th and Ottawa when McCarter struck Wheeler while speeding on a stolen motorcycle.

The stolen motorcycle was found 150 feet away from where the victim laid.

Witnesses confirmed McCarter was drag racing at the time of the incident.

McCarter lost an arm in the incident.

“This is such an irresponsible and reprehensible tragedy,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “No one should have been on that motorcycle, nor drag racing. No one should have died.” Thompson continued, “No amount of punishment can be commensurate with the loss the family and friends have when losing their loved one.”