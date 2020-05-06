Kansas man who sent letter and mask to New York Governor gets honorary degree

TOPEKA, Kan. — Dennis Ruhnke of Troy, Kansas warmed hearts across the nation when he sent a letter and an N-95 mask to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, asking him to give it to a doctor or nurse.

Now, Denis is getting some recognition in his home state with an honorary degree from Kansas State University.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly amd K-State President Richard Myers awarded Ruhnke with an honorary bachelor’s degree in agriculture.

Ruhnke was studying at K-State in 1971 when he had to leave school to take care of the family farm after his father passed away. He was just two credits shy of graduating.

“After speaking with President Myers, we both agreed that Dennis perfectly encapsulates K-State’s democratic mandate to be of service to people,” Governor Kelly said. “Which is why I am very honored that I was able to help present Dennis with his well-deserved bachelor’s degree in agriculture.”

Ruhnke earned praise from across the nation after he sent the letter to Governor Cuomo, who read it aloud at a news conference.

In his letter, he explained that he recently retired and sent the mask after keeping some for his immediate family members, including his wife, who has one lung.

“Enclosed find a solitary N-95 mask left over from my farming days. It has never been used. If you could, would you please give this mask to a nurse or doctor in your city. I have kept four masks for my immediate family. Please keep on doing what you do so well, which is to lead,” Ruhnke’s letter read.

“Along with his fantastic demonstration of kindness and generosity, Mr. Ruhnke’s academic work at K-State in his chosen field of agriculture qualifies him to receive his degree,” President Richard Myers said. “Kansas State University is proud to officially recognize Mr. Ruhnke as an alumus and valued member of the Wildcat family.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: