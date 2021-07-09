Kansas man’s remains found 10 years after he disappeared; Homicide investigation underway

OTTAWA, Kan. — A decade after a Kansas man disappeared, investigators say they’ve found his body.

Jeffrey Myers, 43, of Ottawa was reported missing in May 2013. His family hadn’t had any contact with him since August 2012.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it conducted hundreds of interviews and searched for his body for years. Deputies found human remains in a remote area of Osage County in March 2021.

The sheriff’s office said the remains have been identified as Myers.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Myers death as a homicide. Anyone with information about his disappearance or death is asked to contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121 or tips@oscosheriff.org.