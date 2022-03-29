KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday joined 19 other states in a lawsuit against the Biden Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s continued mask mandate on public transportation.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District Florida, argues that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate goes beyond its power to regulate health precautions.

Currently, the federal mandate requires all passengers at airports and on airplanes, buses and railways to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s far past time for the mask mandate on public transportation to be rescinded. The Biden Administration and the CDC have no authority to force people to wear masks on flights or on buses,” said Schmitt, who is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

“Further, the science is very clear – masks simply do not work to stop the spread of COVID-19. It’s time we move beyond this COVID theater and allow people to make their own decisions related to their health and well-being. Time and again, the Biden Administration has overstepped their authority and attempted to exert the will of the federal government on the people of Missouri and people across the country. I’ve pushed back at every turn, and will continue to push back on this unprecedented government overreach.”

Schmidt, who is running for Kansas governor, has made a claim that the federal mask mandate, which makes state-run transportation hubs also require masks, violates the U.S. anti-commandeering doctrine.

This is not the first time Schmidt has taken part in lawsuits against COVID-19 regulations, as the Kansas attorney general joined in another petition to block the CDC from carrying out its vaccination requirement for healthcare workers, as well as a challenge to the rule for large employers to require their employees to get the shot.

“As mandates around the country are being lifted, continuing this federal transportation mask mandate makes no sense,” Schmidt said.” The administration’s recent decisions to extend it for yet another month has left us little choice but to turn to the courts for relief.”

The other states signing the complaint are Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

To read a copy of the lawsuit click here.