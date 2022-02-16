KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City and highway crews are preparing for this round of winter weather. Agencies on both sides of the state-line take different approaches when it comes to treating the roads.

A flurry of Kansas City, Missouri salt trucks hit the streets Wednesday at 6 a.m. before the snow comes.

“It’s every route all over the city,” KCMO Public Relations Manager Maggie Green said. “So, we’re covering 319 square miles of the city.”

Green said with staffing shortages, they had to get creative in getting people behind the wheel of a plow.

“We are relying on people from different departments. So, we have crossed trained staff on how to drive snow plows,” Green said. “We have people helping from the parks department, water department.:

Now fully staffed with about 250 drivers working 12-hour, round the clock shifts.

The City of Lee’s Summit started the same salt schedule Wednesday.

Over in Kansas, Olathe started laying rock salt at noon on Wednesday.

Green said in previous snow storms, pre-treating roads has helped them get a leg up on clearning streets.

“As of right now, we’re just using that salt,” Green said.

FOX4 learned that the treatments crews use is basically the same, the approach is just different.

Blue Springs, MoDOT and KDOT are all waiting out the warm weather with a close eye on the storm.

“With that rain coming in we’re concerned that the chemical would just wash off the road,” MoDOT District Engineer Chris Redline said.

MoDOT has more than 150 crews coming in at 11 p.m. for rolling 12 hour shifts.

“A storm is a brewing,” KDOT KC Metro Pulbic Affairs Manager Delaney Tholen said.

KDOT drivers are on the clock at midnight, ready to rollout once the snow starts to stick.

“So, we ask that you wear your seat belt watch out for snow plows, put your phone down,” Tholen said. “Please drive with more caution than you would on an average day.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.