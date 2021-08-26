Kansas, Missouri lawmakers respond to deadly attack at airport near Kabul

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawmakers didn’t waste any time responding to news that two suicide bombers and gunman attacked crowds of people at Kabul’s airport Thursday. The attack killed 12 US troops and 60 Afghans. Reports from the airport said that many more were injured in the attack.

The Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the attack.

President Biden addressed the situation hours after the attack and blamed Islamic extremists for the attacks. He also vowed to find the people responsible for killing Americans.

“To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this — we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.” Biden said.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri released a statement after learning U.S. service members were killed in the attacks.

Senator Blunt then called on the Biden administration to use every resource it has to get Americans and our allies to safety.

Meanwhile, Missouri’s other Senator called for President Biden to resign over the deadly attack. In a statement Hawley said, “This is the product of Joe Biden’s catastrophic failure of leadership. It is now painfully clear he has neither the will nor the capacity to lead. He must resign.”

Representative Emanuel Cleaver tweeted his heartbreak over what he called the “reprehensible attack” in Kabul.

Lawmakers in Kansas are also sharing their shock over what happened in Afghanistan. Sen. Jerry Moran said he is closely monitoring the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. He also said American men and women serving in Afghanistan to bring U.S. citizens home are dealing with impossible circumstances.

Senator Roger Marshall called on President Biden to face the American people and address questions on how we will respond to this massacre. Marshall said if President Biden doesn’t do that, he should resign from office.

Kansas Representative Sharice Davis said she is also following the news of the devastating attacks near the Kabul airport.

President Biden said the U.S. evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Kabul will continue through August 30.