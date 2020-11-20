Kansas, Missouri miss out on race for US Space Command headquarters as 6 finalists announced

The US Space Force, the newest branch of the armed services, has unveiled its official flag. Credit: Pool/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — None of the cities in Kansas and Missouri that were vying to become home of the U.S. Space Command made the cut.

Temporarily headquartered in Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, Space Command is responsible for military operations in outer space.

Wichita, Derby, Leavenworth and Kansas City in Kansas and St. Louis in Missouri had all submitted proposals for permanent headquarter sites in their communities. But none made the list of finalists that the Air Force released this week.

In all, communities from 24 states put their bid in.

The six finalists include Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Offutt AFB in Nebraska, Patrick AFB in Florida, Peterson AFB in Colorado, Port San Antonio in Texas, and Redstone Army Airfield in Alabama.

Offutt Air Force Base outside Omaha, Nebraska, is the closest finalist to the Kansas City metro.

The Air Force will now conduct virtual and on-site visits at each location, assessing infrastructure capacity, community support and costs, before making its final decision for headquarters.

That final decision is expected in early 2021.