Kansas, Missouri ranked among top 10 most distracted driving states

ST. LOUIS — Kansas and Missouri were ranked as two of worst states for distracted drivers in the country.

Ranked from least distracted to most distracted, Missouri sits at No. 41, according to new analysis from WhistleOut. Meanwhile, Kansas came in at No. 45.

The ranking was based on the number of distracted driving fatalities from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association and the percentage of time drivers were observed using their phones while driving recorded by Zendive, according to WhistleOut.

The study concluded that New Mexico is the most distracted state in the U.S, followed by Alabama, Montana, Washington and Kentucky as the top five most distracted states.

Arkansas is considered the least distracted state, along with New York, Alaska, Pennsylvania and Indiana as the top five least distracted states.

