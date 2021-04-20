Kansas, Missouri school districts receive thousands to replace school buses

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Turner School District is one of eight in Kansas that received funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to replace school buses. The district expected to buy seven new buses with the $140,000 in federal funding.

It’s part of a $10.5 million in rebates that is distributed to 137 districts and bus fleets across 40 states.

The new buses will replace older diesel buses made before 2006. The EPA said newer buses reduce pollutants linked to asthma and lung damage.

“Reducing emissions will protect our children and youth from harmful pollutants that endanger their health and welfare,” Edward Chu, Acting EPA Region 7 Administrator, said.

Emporia, Derby, Chase County, Jackson Heights, Pretty Prairie, Royal Valley and Waconda are the other school districts in Kansas receiving the funding.

Apple Bus Company and seven school districts in Missouri also received money to replace school buses. None of those districts are in the Kansas City area.

