Kansas, Missouri selected by National Governors Association to work on cybersecurity policies

TOPEKA, Kan. — The National Governors Association selected Kansas and Missouri as part of a four state collaboration on cybersecurity governance.

“We’re honored to be chosen to collaborate with NGA for this prestigious academy,” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said. “With rapid changes in technology and increasing cyber threats – it’s critical that Kansas is prepared to lead and do what we can to keep our systems and our state safe. Strong cyber security means a stronger infrastructure – and that is key to keep Kansas on the path forward.”

Representatives from Kansas, Missouri, Montana and Washington will come together as part of the NGA’s 2021 Policy Academy to “advance whole-of-state cybersecurity”. During the workshops, they will work on refining and creating action plans for cybersecurity governance, workforce development and critical infrastructure.

Kansas and Missouri will specifically focus on cyber governance.

The NGA created the Resource Center for State Cybersecurity in 2012 to help states face cybersecurity threats.

