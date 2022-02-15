KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the National Weather Service, large parts of Kansas and Missouri are under dangerous fire and wind conditions.

The NWS is reminding those who live in the areas of southern, central and eastern Kansas and western Missouri to secure loose items and avoid any outdoor burning or machinery that can create a spark.

Avoid stopping vehicles on dry vegetation and ensure cigarette butts are put out properly to avoid any fires from starting.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected through Wednesday afternoon and Red Flag Warnings are in place for the region.

Douglas County issued a burn ban on Monday after several grass fires were reported in the area.

The Kansas City office also warns of the potential for snow coming in Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.