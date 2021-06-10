Kansas National Guard airman killed in training accident identified, 2 others injured

TOPEKA, Kan. — Officials have now identified the Kansas Air National Guard airman killed in a training accident earlier this week along with two other airmen who were injured.

The three airmen were assigned to the 184th Wing’s 284th Air Support Squadron and were involved in a single vehicle Humvee rollover accident Tuesday afternoon at Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range, located 10 miles southwest of Salina, Kansas.

Staff Sgt. Wesley Kubie, 30, of Salina, was unresponsive and medically evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Wichita. Officials say Kubie died en route and was taken to a hospital McPherson, Kansas.

The two other airmen involved in the incident have been identified as Staff Sgt. Jaden Johnson, 23, of Salina and Staff Sgt. Cole Frederick, 28, of Topeka. Both sustained injuries and are being treated at a Salina hospital.

“I ask that you keep the Airmen, their families, friends and loved ones in your prayers during this time of sorrow,” said Col. Jason Knobbe, commander, 184th Wing. “We’ve initiated support teams who are well-trained and equipped to provide assistance to those affected by this tragedy.”

The incident remains under investigation with the cause of the accident unknown at this time.

