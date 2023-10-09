KANSAS CITY, Kan. — No one won the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, but someone in northeast Kansas still won $1 million.

The $1 million-winning ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball. The winning numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and Powerball 19.

If you live in a northeast Kansas county and you bought a Powerball ticket recently, you may hold the $1 million prize.

Three tickets sold in Kansas also won $50,000. Two of those tickets were also sold in northeast Kansas and the other was sold in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Lottery’s Northeast District includes the following counties:

  • Marshall
  • Nemaha
  • Brown
  • Doniphan
  • Riley
  • Pottawatomie
  • Jackson
  • Atchison
  • Geary
  • Wabaunsee
  • Shawnee
  • Jefferson
  • Leavenworth
  • Wyandotte
  • Johnson
  • Osage
  • Douglas
  • Franklin
  • Miami
  • Morris
  • Lyon (northern half)

The grand total for the Powerball is now $1.55 billion. The jackpot is now the fourth-largest U.S. lottery prize after rolling over for 34 consecutive drawings.