KANSAS CITY, Kan. — No one won the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, but someone in northeast Kansas still won $1 million.

The $1 million-winning ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball. The winning numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and Powerball 19.

If you live in a northeast Kansas county and you bought a Powerball ticket recently, you may hold the $1 million prize.

Three tickets sold in Kansas also won $50,000. Two of those tickets were also sold in northeast Kansas and the other was sold in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Lottery’s Northeast District includes the following counties:

Marshall

Nemaha

Brown

Doniphan

Riley

Pottawatomie

Jackson

Atchison

Geary

Wabaunsee

Shawnee

Jefferson

Leavenworth

Wyandotte

Johnson

Osage

Douglas

Franklin

Miami

Morris

Lyon (northern half)

The grand total for the Powerball is now $1.55 billion. The jackpot is now the fourth-largest U.S. lottery prize after rolling over for 34 consecutive drawings.