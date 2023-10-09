KANSAS CITY, Kan. — No one won the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, but someone in northeast Kansas still won $1 million.
The $1 million-winning ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball. The winning numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and Powerball 19.
If you live in a northeast Kansas county and you bought a Powerball ticket recently, you may hold the $1 million prize.
Three tickets sold in Kansas also won $50,000. Two of those tickets were also sold in northeast Kansas and the other was sold in southeast Kansas.
The Kansas Lottery’s Northeast District includes the following counties:
- Marshall
- Nemaha
- Brown
- Doniphan
- Riley
- Pottawatomie
- Jackson
- Atchison
- Geary
- Wabaunsee
- Shawnee
- Jefferson
- Leavenworth
- Wyandotte
- Johnson
- Osage
- Douglas
- Franklin
- Miami
- Morris
- Lyon (northern half)
The grand total for the Powerball is now $1.55 billion. The jackpot is now the fourth-largest U.S. lottery prize after rolling over for 34 consecutive drawings.