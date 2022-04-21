WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone in Kansas could be the winner of $1 million and not know it. And time is running out for them to claim the prize.

The Kansas Lottery said a Mega Millions ticket that someone bought in south-central Kansas last year is worth $1 million, but it’s going to expire soon.

The Mega Millions ticket from the June 1, 2021, drawing matched all five numbers, but not the Mega Ball. The five numbers are 7, 11, 33, 58, and 63.

The person who has the ticket has to claim the prize by June 1, 2022. If they don’t, the money goes back into the prize pool to be used for other prizes or promotions.

The Kansas Lottery will only say that the ticket was purchased in one of these south-central Kansas counties: Barton, Rice, McPherson, Marion, Stafford, Reno, Harvey, Pratt, Kingman, Sedgwick, Butler, Barber, Harper, Sumner, or Cowley.

The person could have been traveling through when they purchased the ticket. So anyone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in late May or on June 1 should see if they have the ticket. Unfortunately, tickets cannot be claimed after their expiration date.

The Kansas Lottery website keeps an updated list of unclaimed draw game prizes of $1,000 or higher. Click here to see the list.