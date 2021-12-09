2 killed, 2 children injured in head-on Kansas highway crash

ATCHISON COUNTY (KSNT) – An Atchison County woman and a man died Wednesday when a Toganoxie driver went left of center and hit them head-on.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Felieca Paxton, 26, was driving a 2002 Toyota Corolla. She was heading northbound on US 73 when a 37-year-old Tonganoxie man, in the southbound lane driving a 2005 Toyota Camry, left his lane and hit Paxton.

A passenger in Paxton’s car, Jovonnie Franklin, 33, was also killed in the crash.

The crash happened on US 73 at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, near mile marker 49.1, 3.6 miles south of Atchison according to authorities.

A 7-year-old boy in Paxton’s car was taken to Amberwell Atchison Hospital with suspected minor injuries, and a 6-year-old boy with suspected serious injuries was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

According to the KHP, the Tonganoxie driver was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The crash log states neither the Tonganoxie driver nor Paxton and Franklin were wearing seatbelts. It is unclear if the children were in safety restraints.