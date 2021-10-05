2 Powerball tickets sold in Kansas hit $50,000 prize, with 1 doubling win

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two tickets sold in Kansas matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. One player added the multiplier option which doubled the prize to $100,000.

The single winning $699.8 million Powerball ticket was sold in California. The winning numbers on Oct. 4 were 12 – 22 – 54 – 66 – 69 Powerball 15 and PowerPlay 2X.

The tickets were sold in northeast and northwest Kansas.

The northeast Kansas region includes the following counties: Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris, and Lyon (northern half).

The Northwest Kansas region includes the following counties: Cheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur, Norton, Phillips, Sherman, Thomas, Sheridan, Graham, Rooks, Wallace, Logan, Gove, Trego, and Ellis.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Oct. 6, with a starting jackpot of $20 million.

