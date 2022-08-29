KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people were arrested Sunday afternoon following a police pursuit for multiple burglaries near the 8000 block of Kansas Avenue.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department received calls about two people breaking into vehicles in the area of Legends. The department was able to identify the suspect vehicle and a description of the two suspects.

Officers say they located the suspect vehicle just before 2 p.m. near North 98th Street and Parallel Parkway when they failed to pull over. Officers then began to pursue them.

The suspect’s vehicle overturned after it struck another vehicle. The two suspects were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second vehicle’s occupants received treatment at the scene.

Police say 15-20 vehicles had been broken into in the Legends area.

The Kansas Highway Patrol in investigating the incident. Anyone with

information on the burglaries is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

