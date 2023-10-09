JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — New funds for Johnson County will impact all residents that live in the county.

The county says $40 million will go toward two long-standing programs to improve roadways and stormwater systems. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved the 2024 plan last week.

The County Assistance Road System (CARS) funds 11 projects in 13 cities.

The 2024 plan for the Stormwater Management Program comprises 19 capital projects for system assessment and replacement in seven cities, along with other watershed enhancements. Johnson County’s Public Works department manages both programs.

BOCC Chairman Mike Kelly said these are vital programs, and the money will benefit Johnson County residents.

“Since these two vital programs began, Johnson County has invested more than $700 million in over 425 projects to improve roadways and to maximize flood control efforts in the county,” Kelly said.

“These programs are strong examples of necessary county and city collaboration for the benefit of all residents.”

The CARS program is projected to enhance the following roadways:

$6.8 million for an unimproved stretch of Quivira Road from 179th to 187th streets in Overland Park.

$2.9 million to enhance Black Bob Road from 159th to 167th streets in Olathe.

$1 million to reconstruct Lexington Avenue from 95th Street to Sunflower Road in De Soto.

CARS funding comes from revenue from gas taxes and county support. The program funds up to 50% of a project’s eligible construction and construction inspection costs.