After $17,000 insulin pump stolen, Kansas teen gets special deal for replacement

TOPEKA, Kan. — Last month a Kansas teen found herself in the hospital after her insulin pump was stolen from her car.

Since then Tylynn Cross has been in and out of the ICU, and she currently finds herself back at a Manhattan, Kansas, ICU.

Because Tylynn was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes just this last year, she has still been adjusting to life with the health condition. Losing her insulin pump has caused her great suffering since she still isn’t used to the lifestyle change, KSNT reports.

Kimberly Davidson, a family friend of Tylynn’s mother, Casey, created a GoFundMe when her pump was first stolen. Since its creation, they’ve raised over $2,000.

Recently, Casey Cross reached out to the company that makes the insulin pump Tylynn once had.

After explaining their situation to a higher-up in the company, they agreed to lower the price of the pump from $17,000 to $5,000.

Casey explained that their homeowners’ insurance is willing to cover $3,000 of the $5,000 for the pump, meaning her family only has to cover the deductible of $2,000.

“So far on our GoFundMe we have just over $2,000, but as everyone knows who uses that, you pull that money out and they take a fee,” Kimberly Davidson said. “So we are hoping to get at least $2,200 for the pump itself.”

Davidson said any extra money they get from the GoFundMe will go toward covering Tylynn’s medical bills that have stacked up since the pump was stolen.

Casey told KSNT that Tylynn is still in the ICU in Manhattan, and the earliest her doctor said she can be discharged is by Friday.