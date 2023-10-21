MANHATTAN (KSNT) – State troopers say two people are seriously injured following a plane crash near Manhattan.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 near the intersection of Pfeil Creek Circle and River Pond Road. A Pegasus Powerchute aircraft was flying north over the City of Manhattan when the engine failed, causing the aircraft to crash.

The pilot of the aircraft, a 70-year-old Manhattan man, was seriously injured in the crash, according to the KHP. An 88-year-old man from Wichita was also critically injured. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts during the crash.