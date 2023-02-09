GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A 19-year-old is in custody suspected of killing a Leavenworth High School Student.

Leavenworth police responded to a call near North 6th Street and Shawnee Street on February 6.

Witnesses told officers a group of teenagers were playing basketball when a fight started. The 19-year-old suspect is accused of injuring 18-year-old Eric Miller. Police say Miller later died of his injuries.

The suspect left the area before police arrived.

Grandview police arrested the suspect early Thursday morning.

The Leavenworth Football Booster Club Miller attended Leavenworth High School and played football for the Pioneers.

The deadly fight remains under investigation.