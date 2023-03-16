CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Remains discovered in a Galena field are that of a Carthage, Missouri, man, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Peter C. Wittington, 52, last spoke to his family members in late 2022, the release states. Investigators say they have not yet found signs of foul play.

Wittington’s decomposed body was found on Feb. 27 in a field near East 11th and Wood streets in Galena.

Authorities are awaiting toxicology results, but say an autopsy did not reveal a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.