Best Black Friday deal? A freebie from Kansas State Parks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are looking for something to do on Black Friday other than shopping, head to one of the 28 Kansas state parks. Admission will be free on Friday, Nov. 26.

Visitors will also have a chance to win a free night’s stay in a Kansas state park cabin of your choice. To get entered in the drawing, just take a selfie within any Kansas state park and share it on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with the tags #OptOutside and #MyKsStatePark.

OptOutside is a nationwide initiative. It initially started with outdoor retail giant REI in 2015. The company closed all of its stores for a day and paid its more than 13,000 employees to spend the day outside.

It’s become an annual event for REI and state parks across the U.S.

“We couldn’t be more excited to once again offer free entrance to Kansas’ state parks on Black Friday,” said Linda Lanterman, director of Kansas State Parks. “Being outside in nature does wonders for our physical and mental health, so I hope everyone opts to go outside this year and enjoy a Kansas state park as part of their holiday experience.”