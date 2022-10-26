TOPEKA (KSNT) – A nonprofit in Topeka, Kansas, received a large gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The Sunflower Foundation announced the novelist gifted $4 million to the organization to help in their efforts to support rural communities.

“We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation to be part of her philanthropic vision is a testament to the determined work of Sunflower’s many partners across Kansas – nonprofit organizations and public entities that remain steadfast in their efforts to improve the health of their communities and enhance the quality of life for all who call Kansas home.”

The foundation invests in rural health care systems, addresses food and nutrition security, creates opportunities for people to get outside and empowers Kansas’ nonprofit sector. Other focus areas for the foundation include:

Supporting efforts to integrate behavioral health care into primary health care delivery systems to improve access to mental health services.

Partnering with rural communities and low-income urban neighborhoods on issues related to access to food, local grocery stores and healthy eating options.

Creating opportunities for Kansans to be physically active through programs that develop safe places to bike, walk and enjoy nature.

Developing evolving, responsive programs to improve the core capacity, organizational success, and collective impact of Kansas’ nonprofits.

“This timely gift will accelerate and enhance our ability to advance equity in health care and find innovative strategies and solutions for improving and sustaining rural health systems,” Hall said.

Scott has pledged to donate at least half of her overall wealth to charities in her lifetime. She focuses on awarding funds to high-impact, equity-oriented non-profits working to support the needs of people and groups that have, historically, been underrepresented.

Scott is recognized for her philanthropic work, being an acclaimed author and the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. She has donated over $12 billion to charity since 2019, according to Forbes Magazine.