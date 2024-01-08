GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Blizzard conditions have closed three Kansas highways Monday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says high winds, low visibility and snow-packed roads led to the closures of U.S. Highway 83 from Garden City to Oakley, Kansas Highway 25 between Lakin and Colby, and Kansas Highway 27 from Syracuse to Tribune.

Interstate 70 has also been closed both eastbound and westbound between the Colorado state line and WaKeeney.

KDOT expects more highways to close as the storm system pushes through the area. They are urging residents to stay home.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office reported that there was zero visibility shortly before noon Monday. The Finney County Sheriff’s Office said multiple crashes and stranded vehicles have been reported on U.S. 83 between Garden City and Oakley.