A bombing threat was made to the Kansas State Capitol this week via social media, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One teenage suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a “bombing” at the Kansas State Capitol.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol earlier this week. An individual made a social media post about “bombing” the building.

The capitol was evacuated and officers used bomb detection K9s to clear the building. No threats were found on the premises.

An investigation revealed the social media post came from a 13-year-old living in Shawnee County. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections for the felony crime of aggravated criminal threat.

Law enforcement takes threats to the safety of their citizens and community very seriously, according to the sheriff’s office. Parents are advised to talk with children and loved ones about the consequences of making threats.