KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas Republicans are firing back to notions that the redistricting map they sent to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk, which she vetoed, was racially gerrymandered.

“[I was] disappointed of course, but not surprised at all,” Republican State Senate Vice President Rick Wilborn said Friday when asked what he thought of Kelly’s veto. “She has to, I guess the word is, patronize her base.”

Rep. Sharice Davids is the lone Democrat in the U.S. House representing Kansas. Her 3rd congressional district has to change, but Democrats wanted it to still encompass all of Wyandotte County, as opposed to splitting her district near the Interstate 70 line.

Because Kelly vetoed the “Ad Astra 2” map, it now goes back to the Kansas House and Senate, where lawmakers, most of which are Republican, could override the veto.

“The map passed 26-9, and it takes 27 to override the veto,” Wilborn said of the last time the map bill was in the Senate. “It takes a supermajority, not anything unlike any of the other bills, and the day of the vote, we had two Republicans missing, which I’m fairly certain would have been a yes vote.”

On the House side, 79 members supported the measure, but 37 did not. However, there were also representatives not present the last time they voted on the measure. Republicans would need five more votes in the House to override the Kelly’s veto the next time they consider it.