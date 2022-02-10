SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who is a suspect in a double murder case in Douglas County, Colorado, which is south of Denver, was arrested on Wednesday in Salina.

Casey Devol, 29, of Colorado Springs was taken into custody without incident and will remain in jail until he is extradited to Colorado.

Police say that Devol killed a man and woman whose bodies were found in the garage of a home early Tuesday morning. They believe the killings happened on Monday night.

According to Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, Devol knew both of the victims and was at the home for some time. Security footage from the area appears to show Devol walking out to his vehicle, a 2001 Ford F-250 pickup, several times to get weapons.

Spurlock said that the two victims had gunshot wounds and their deaths were violent.