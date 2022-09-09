OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Plans to renovate the farmers market in downtown Overland Park are picking up steam.

On Monday the Overland Park City Council will vote on a resolution declaring the city’s intent to reconstruct the downtown farmers market pavilion.

In April, the city council selected Copaken Brooks as the development partner for the project. Copaken Brooks’ redevelopment plan includes removing the existing farmers market pavilion and replacing it with a new grand hall, a new parking structure and potential office space.

Overland Park Farmers Market property

Rendering of proposed farmers market project designed by Copaken Brooks.

The project will include the design and reconstruction of the farmers market and will include improvements to Overland Park Drive and the clock tower patio area. Copaken Brooks has published a 3D rendering of the proposed farmers market revamp for residents to review; however, no formal plans have been approved by the city.

The city has budgeted approximately $5.5 million in the 2022-2026 Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) for design and reconstruction of the farmers market.

According to city documents the project is expected to cost roughly $7 million to complete. The council will also consider issuing general obligation bonds to support the project.

Copaken Brooks will host two town hall meetings for residents to share their thoughts on the project. The developer will meet with residents at the Matt Ross Community Center on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

The city will also launch an online survey from Sept. 15-29 for residents to provide feedback on the proposed concept plan.

At the conclusion of the public engagement process, the city council is expected to review a revised concept plan for the farmers market on Nov. 7. The reconstruction of the farmers market is expected to begin in 2023.