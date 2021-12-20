County in Kansas seeks donations for those affected by wildfires

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Russell County EMS posted on Facebook Saturday asking for donations for those in the area that were affected by the wildfires that spread across the state Wednesday, Dec. 15.

They posted that they were made aware of specific needs for those affected and that they would be accepting all donations at the 4-H building in Russell, Kansas, 702 Fairview Dr.

According to Russell County EMS, the families that were affected currently need the following:

Chapstick

Clothes racks (to hang clothes from)

Feed for animals incluing but not limited to crached corn, all stock sweet feed, etc.

Fencing supplies (barbed wire, electric wire, t-posts, etc.)

First aid supplies

Ibuprofen

Non-drowsy allergy medication

Phone chargers

Portable extended batteries

Winter hats and gloves

Russell County EMS also shared that they do not need any more donations of clothes, food or water.

On Sunday, the Russell County EMS Facebook page made another request.

If you would like to volunteer, or are in need of volunteers yourself, you can contact Marcia at (785)844-5746 or Ashley at (785) 445-9007.

According to the Facebook post, monetary donations are also being accepted. You can donate any amount of money at SouthWind Bank, managed by the Paradise United Methodist Church.