Davids, Democrats pushing to expand Medicaid to thousands in Kansas, other states

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids says it’s time for the Sunflower State to expand Medicaid, which would provide healthcare to 165,000 more Kansans.

Davids and other supporters want to extend coverage in states like Kansas that have not expanded Medicaid benefits.

The Medicaid Saves Lives Act would create a “look-alike” program through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which would extend health care benefits to any individual whose income is less than $17,774 a year.

Davids, a Democrat representing Kansas’ Third District, also helped increase the federal match for Medicaid expansion so that for two years it would essentially cost nothing for Kansas to expand the health program.

“The federal lookalike program in the Medicaid Saves Lives Act would not eliminate the ability for Kansas to do the right thing and expand Medicaid,” Davids said.

“That two-year incentive would still be there. I think when it comes to the overall long term cost, really what we’re talking about is money that the folks here in Kansas are already sending to DC. I really want to make sure Kansas gets our investment back and is able to take care of citizens who don’t have access, or fall into the coverage gap.”

Last week, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly also called on Congress to support the Medicaid Saves Lives Act for states like Kansas, which have repeatedly blocked Medicaid expansion.

Supporters of Medicaid expansion claim any additional costs the state incurs would be offset by increased tax revenues and other savings from providing more people preventative care they need.