DE SOTO, Kan. — Crews broke ground Thursday to start major improvements on the main roadway that will lead to the future $4 billion Panasonic plant in De Soto, Kansas.

Gov. Laura Kelly, Sen. Jerry Moran, Rep. Sharice Davids, De Soto Mayor Rick Walker and more leaders were on hand to celebrate the occasion.

The De Soto Local Road Improvements project will ensure those traveling to and from Panasonic Energy Co.’s electric vehicle battery plant have safe roads, Davids said.

“Expanding the infrastructure in De Soto will help support the new Panasonic plant and the community,” Moran said. “This project is a testament to the state, county and city working together to invest in the success of Panasonic and attract new businesses to the area.”

Crews will widen 4.5 miles of 103rd Street from two to four lanes, creating new curbs, gutters and sidewalks. The work will stretch from Evening Star Road to the Lexington Avenue/K-10 interchange.

The city hopes to have the road work complete by the end of 2024.

Panasonic broke ground on its new 2.7 million-square-foot facility in November. Construction crews set the facility’s first steel beam in April.

In all, the city of De Soto will invest up to $40 million for water, sewer and road upgrades to support Panasonic and other future developments at Astra Enterprise Park.

The Kansas Department of Commerce estimates the new plant will create 20,000 jobs in the area.

Once the factory is complete, it will produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicle manufacturers Tesla and Lucid. Officials from Panasonic anticipate the new plant will be operational by the spring of 2025.