TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas House voted Wednesday to override a veto of a new congressional district map for the state, joining the Senate in bypassing the governor’s block.

But it’s how Kansas Republicans got there that has some Democrats feeling uneasy.

On Jan. 26, 79 Kansas lawmakers in the Republican-led House voted for the redistricting map that would split Wyandotte County into two congressional districts and put Lawrence into the Big 1st.

“We had a few members that were missing and some other members that didn’t have a chance to review the maps,” House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, told FOX4 Wednesday.

Since that time though, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the “Ad Astra 2” map. So on Wednesday, Republicans needed 84 members to override her decision.

Instead of getting the five votes Ryckman needed to pass the map again, he got six.

“There’s always back and forth,” he said. “It’s a big team, and everybody’s working together, people from all over. I think people from even outside of Kansas were making phone calls, making sure people understood the importance of providing certainty for the state of Kansas.”

Rep. Rui Xu, D-Westwood, also noticed that Republican Rep. Michael Houser was one of those lawmakers not present for last month’s vote. On Wednesday, he was back to vote yes.

“I’m glad he was feeling well enough to come in. This is the first time we’ve seen him this session, and no matter the reason, it feels cynical for him to be brought in just for this one reason,” Xu said Wednesday.

“We saw this actually at the end of last year as well for veto overrides. There was a very ill representative as well who has actually since passed away. They brought him in just for a veto override, so again, I think we have a higher calling as politicians as leaders to make politics feel not as bad as it has, and I think we failed in that regard today.”

The Kansas Senate needed two attempts to override Kelly’s veto earlier this week. An initial vote Monday ended at 24-15 with one Senator not present. The body needed a 27-vote majority.

Four of the chamber’s 29 Republicans broke ranks with GOP leaders and voted no. The absent Democrat also would have also voted no.

Senate President Ty Masterson, a Wichita-area Republican and one of the architects of the plan, also voted no, so that under the Legislature’s rules he could ask senators to reconsider Tuesday.

A day later, when the Senate voted again, Republicans secured the exact 27 votes they needed to pass the override.