TOPEKA, Kan. — Singer, songwriter and philanthropist Dolly Parton is set to visit Kansas next month to celebrate her Imagination Library program.

The governor’s office announced the plans for Parton to visit on Monday, Aug. 14.

The governor also said every child in Kansas from birth to the age of 5 can receive free books every month through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. In total, the Imagination Library has gifted more than 200 million books worldwide since it was launched in 1995.

“I am pleased that we have reached this amazing milestone – being able to provide the gift of reading for children and families across Kansas,” Gov. Laura Kelly said.

The first Imagination Library site outside of Tennessee was established in Pratt, Kansas, in 2005, according to the governor’s office. More than 52,200 children have enrolled in the program and more than 3.8 million books have been gifted to children since 2005.

Parton was inspired to start the Imagination Library program in 1995 due to her father’s inability to read and write. Her library program mails more than 2 million books directly to children’s homes every month at no cost to families.

