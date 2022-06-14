LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office released two letters on Tuesday addressing the legality of CBD products containing Delta-8 THC.

The first letter, titled “District Attorney Suzanne Valdez’s Statement on Delta-8 THC,” declares that the District Attorney’s Office will not aggressively prosecute end users for possession of small amounts of THC products.

This letter goes on to address the “great deal of confusion and misinformation” related to the legality of Delta-8 THC products. It agrees with an opinion letter from Kansas’ Attorney General Derek Schmidt released in 2021 which states that Delta-8 products are illegal in Kansas.

The second letter is addressed to businesses in Lawrence and Douglas County who are in the market of selling CBD products, especially Delta-8. It is a written notice declaring that “marketing and/or selling Delta-8 THC products” is illegal and asks any owners who receive the letter to voluntarily remove these products from store shelves.

Guardian MMJ, a cannabis dispensary that was raided earlier this year on April 20, recently moved to Lawrence and told 27 News that products it would be selling would include Delta-8 items.

Read the full letters in their entirety: