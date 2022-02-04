LAWRENCE, Kan. — Douglas County commissioners will consider a new public health order concerning masks at events with 500 or more individuals in attendance.

Local health officials and Douglas County Unified Command recommended the proposed mask order. They said COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are still high in the county, putting a strain on staffing in schools and the healthcare system.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said there are 4,157 active COVID-19 cases in Douglas County, as of Friday. That’s almost seven times higher than where cases were a year ago when there were 612 active cases.

The new 14-day average for cases is at 193 per day, compared to 27 cases one year ago.

The public health order, if approved, would go into effect on Feb. 10 and remain until March 9 unless county commissioner change it.

The current order requiring face masks inside all public spaces in Douglas County would expire after Feb. 9.

“Masks are a tool that we can use to help prevent spread of COVID, and it’s especially important to wear them in large crowds where people are likely coming from other communities,” Dr. Thomas Marcellino, county health officer, said. “We want to do everything we can to protect loved ones, our neighbors and the community at large.”

Exemptions to the new public health order would include:

Children ages two and younger.

Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering.

Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Persons engaged in religious services, ceremonies or activities.

Persons who are seated at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverages while they are actively eating or drinking.

Persons engaged in a court-related proceeding.

Commissioners will discuss the proposed mask order at their Feb. 9 meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the County Courthouse at 1100 Massachusetts St.

Attendees are required to bring a face mask. The meeting will also be available on Zoom for those unable to attend in person. For meeting information, go here.

See more details on the public health order and Douglas County COVID information here.