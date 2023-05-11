WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Part of Interstate 70 in Saline County was briefly closed Wednesday due to a crash involving a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) trooper vehicle.

KHP Trooper Ben said in a tweet that shortly after 2 p.m., a patrol vehicle was hit while assisting a motorist on the shoulder of westbound I-70 at milepost 249.

According to the KHP crash log, a Wyoming man driving a Dodge Ram entered the shoulder lane and hit the rear of the patrol vehicle. Both the Wyoming man and the trooper were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol

I-70 was reopened around 7:15 p.m.

It is state law for motorists to move over for emergency vehicles.