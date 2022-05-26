STILLWELL, Kan. — A Johnson County man will not be charged after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a train in Stilwell, Kansas, leaving three passengers dead.

The deadly train crash happened in October 2020 on private property near 159th and Mission Road in Stilwell.

Family previously told FOX4 the four men — Chancie Adams, Brent Moroney, Kevin Corbin and Troy Hamlin — were interested in buying nearby land for recreational use and went to together to look at it. The families said they believed the men got lost, crossed over train tracks on the property and didn’t hear or see the train coming.

Moroney, Corbin and Hamlin were killed. Adams was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Johnson County Prosecutor Steve Howe said Adams was under investigation for driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

But Howe said Adam’s injuries from the crash prevent the state charging him, citing state law for when someone is incompetent to stand trial. Howe did not provide further explanation.

