Early voting for August primary election begins this weekend in Johnson County

OLATHE, Kan. – Advanced voting for the primary election in Johnson County will begin Saturday morning.

Voters in five cities in Johnson County will have a chance to cast their vote in a primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Primary elections will take place in Edgerton, Lenexa, Merriam, Olathe and Overland Park. Voters will also weigh in on who will fill a seat on the Olathe School District Board of Education.

Advanced, in-person voting for the primary will begin this Saturday at eight locations across the county. You can find a full list of early voting locations and hours here.

Voters who have requested an early ballot by mail can drop it off at a county election drop box through 7 p.m. on election night or at an advance voting location during regular voting hours.

Early ballots can also be returned through the mail if the envelope is postmarked prior to election day, or at an election polling place location during regular voting hours.

Voters can find more information on how to request an advance ballot here. The deadline to request an advance ballot is July 27 at 5 p.m.

On Aug. 3, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can find a list of polling place locations on the Johnson County Election Office website.